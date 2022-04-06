Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where rich white people are riding the ferry. Here's what else is happening:
- Mets owner Steve Cohen is pushing City Hall to allow for more development around Citi Field, possibly including a casino in the stadium's parking lot.
- Homeless New Yorkers who were evicted from an encampment under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway last month have essentially returned.
- Matthew Broderick, who's currently starring in Plaza Suite on Broadway alongside his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested positive for COVID, so his Tony Award-winning understudy is filling in.
- Christian Smalls, the leader of the Amazon Labor Union, accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of abandoning the union's cause and said she didn't "deserve this moment" to celebrate success. (The congresswoman said she had a scheduling conflict that kept her from joining organizers at a rally last year.)
- The women's rugby team at Norwich University in Vermont is being investigated for hazing practices that allegedly included branding and waterboarding younger players.
- Dedicated Magic Mike fans who gather on WhatsApp reportedly breached the set of Magic Mike 3 in England, causing a security brouhaha.
- Get ready for gnomecore, a new lifestyle trend that involves houseboats, mushrooms, egg cups, baseball and soccer fandom, house slippers, having a "hobby," and being a lil' plump.
- Cheetos, a.k.a. orange croutons, belong on salads.
