Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where there's currently one lone electric NYPD car on patrol. Here's what else is happening:
- Andy Marte, a 32-year-old former Republican who appeared to be a Pizzagate conspiracy supporter but was nonetheless appointed director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party a few months ago, has resigned. (The party declined to explain why.)
- Now that recreational weed is legal in New York, the state is launching an ad campaign urging people not to drive high.
- The NYPD is searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a 61-year-old female bystander during an altercation in the Bronx last night.
- Russian oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich is allegedly begging his wealthy American friends to lend him millions of dollars so he can pay the staff on his yacht while his assets are frozen.
- The New York Public Library is digitizing recently discovered wax cylinder recordings that were donated in 1935 and sat hidden in storage for almost a century.
- Rich people are cloning their pets.
- Joe Biden's granddaughter is having her wedding reception at the White House.
- Welcome to the soothing viral video genre of people miraculously restoring beat-up sneakers.
- Is Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, who moonlights as a DJ and was booked to play Lollapalooza this year, actually good on the ones and twos? The Financial Times took his name off three of his mixes and sent them to notable DJs asking for reviews, and got some good responses.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, helicopter fish:
Bird or fish? 🤔 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1L7BIQUayr— Figen (@TheFigen) April 4, 2022