Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where a few City Council members went to the Met Gala. Here's what's happening:
- Buried in the new budget deal in Albany is a kind of "Green New Deal": The Build Public Renewables Act, which will require the New York Power Authority to create renewable energy projects in the name of decarbonizing the state's power grid.
- 20 kids in East Meadow, Long Island had to be taken to the hospital this week after a pick-up truck driver slammed into their school bus. None of the students had serious injuries.
- New York Times reporters spent seven months shadowing city-contracted outreach teams who provide a range of services — from medical care to socks and shoes — for some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers living on the streets.
- Century 21 in Lower Manhattan is set to reopen on May 16.
- Veterinarians are warning New Yorkers to stop throwing the ends of joints on the street (and to keep a close eye on your dogs) because canines keep eating roaches off the sidewalk and getting marijuana poisoning.
- Zoomers in the college graduating class of 2023 are particularly keen on getting jobs at Raytheon, Chevron and Nike, according to a new analysis of search data by the firm Handshake.
- Grimes is offering 50-50 royalty splits for people who make AI songs using her voice.
- It's time you go cultivate some awe in your life.
- Unless you're awed by ramps, in which case, please shut up.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, spring break is still happening: