Good Friday morning in New York City, where kids are taking the "bike bus" to school. Here's what else is happening:
- A 750-acre wildfire that broke out in West Milford, New Jersey on Wednesday is still burning.
- Therapists ditched their Manhattan offices during the pandemic, and realtors are having a horrible time trying to rent out those vacant spaces.
- Ross Cellino Jr. — of Cellino & Barnes fame — wishes he and the late Steve Barnes had worked things out instead of breaking up their beloved injury attorney firm — a split that is the subject a new play.
- Phantom of the Opera ends its Broadway run on Sunday, and the Phans are mourning.
- Human composting is now legal in New York, but there's a list of hurdles to overcome before people actually get to start turning their remains into soil.
- Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" this week became the first reggaeton song inducted into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.
- "One reason I had children was to have new experiences, to view the world through their eyes": This is a thoughtful essay about letting your kids like what they like (in this case, the Super Mario movie.)
- One Direction will not be reuniting for the final episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden.
