Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Prospect Park dog killer case may or may not be closed. Here's what else is happening:
- Internal NYCHA data shows that it takes an average of 310 days to resolve a tenant's non-emergency repair request — which is 20 times (!) longer than the goal the agency has set for itself — and it can take even longer when NYCHA passes the job off to third-party contractors.
- Brooklyn Heights is the new West Village.
- The Times profiled Dasheeda Dawson, the 43-year-old Brooklyn native who previously oversaw Portland, Oregon's legal weed industry and has now been appointed the head of Cannabis NYC, New York City's Small Businesses Services program aimed at helping cannabis entrepreneurs get set up.
- A joint FDNY-NYPD baseball team will play against the Ukrainian national team this weekend at Maimonides Park, the Brooklyn Cyclones' stadium, with the suggested $10 ticket fees going to charity.
- There are fish — maybe koi, maybe goldfish — living in the flooded basement of the abandoned hospital by Riis Beach, and activists are trying to make sure that if the building gets demolished (which they don't necessarily want to happen) that the fish get safely rehomed.
- Hypebeast collectors are going wild for the Mickey Dee's Cactus Plant Flea Market Adult Happy Meal, creating a frenzy not seen since the Teenie Beanie Baby craze.
- Gordon Sondland, the hotel executive who donated $1 million to Donald Trump in 2016 and subsequently became the American ambassador to the E.U. despite knowing absolutely nothing about diplomacy or foreign affairs, has written a book titled, The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World, in which he calls Trump "a dick."
- R&B star Ginuwine, now 51, was rehearsing an underwater stunt with Chris Angel in preparation for his appearance on Magic With The Stars and wound up passing out.
- In other tragic magic news, The Atlantic has a long piece about the saga of Siegfried and Roy.
- Now that hygge is kind of basic, the new Scandi trend to take up is "friluftsliv," which translates to "open-air living" and involves biking on the shoreline and hunting for trolls.
