Happy Friday morning in New York City where the ice cream news just keeps on coming. This time: upcycled ice cream made from both a yogurt maker's leftover whey along with rice and grains from a brewery.
Ice cream is just one of the foods where ingredients that would normally be discarded are being tastily repurposed as way to minimize food waste.
Here's what else is happening:
- The vegan Brooklyn landlord with a no meat cooking policy is breaking his silence. “Oh, wow. It’s a challenge. Now I’m going to start to cook myself only vegetarian food," the building owner said past tenants have told him.
- A spherical listening room that looks as cool as it sounds is open at Hudson Yards. Visitors experience a 3D sonic environment to hear some of composer Steve Reich’s songs.
- Two billionaires want to fight each other.
- All those LED lights, whether on billboards or in street lamps or elsewhere, are making our night skies brighter and affecting our health.
- Workers from more than 150 Starbucks stores are set to strike starting Friday after the company’s clash with the union who claimed some cafes were not allowed to decorate for Pride Month.
- A pilot program that allowed some users of Access-a-Ride, a paratransit system, to e-hail taxis was successful, but came at a high cost for the city. Though the service will expand to more users in the coming months, it’ll come with higher prices and caps on rides.
- Caring for the city’s feral cat population, which is estimated to be around half a million strong, falls mostly to small neighborhood organizations who sometimes have to deal with a lot of drama.
- And finally, a birthday dream: