Good Friday morning in New York City, where the rats are winning. Here's what else is happening:
- Phil O’Brien, the founding editor of hyperlocal Hells Kitchen magazine-turned-website W42ST, is being denied a visa renewal and held in his native England because the U.S. government deemed his publication a "marginal" business.
- "Of course, if the union really wants to draw blood, they will have to go on a real strike.": Here's NYMag's recap of yesterday's one-day New York Times walkout.
- Congrats to the New Jersey Devils for being the second-best team in the NHL so far this season.
- And congrats to the third graders at Maplewood Intermediate School in South Huntington for getting their hand-made Christmas ornaments selected for National Christmas Tree Lighting at the White House.
- Caroline's comedy club on Broadway is closing after 30 years because its landlord — the Kuwaiti sovereign-wealth fund — is raising the rent to compensate for money it lost in the stock market.
- Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost said he was denied an apartment in Washington, D.C. because his credit score was low from having accumulated debt during his campaign.
- Fresh off the Democrats' big win in Georgia's senate race, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has decided to become an "independent."
- Cardi B told her Instagram followers this week that she got 95% of her butt injections removed and she highly advises against anyone else getting them.
- For £900 a month, you could get this horrifying apartment in London that has a kitchenette, shower stall and bed all within a few feet of each other.
- The grand prize at this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards went to a photo of a lion cub falling out of a tree. (The cub still managed to land on all fours and walk away gracefully.)
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, who doesn't love a spritz: