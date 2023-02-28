Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where everyone's Googling "angel numbers." Here's what else is happening:
- "It’s so deadly, it’s basically attempted murder on yourself, you know what I mean?": A 27-year-old man who lost his left eye while subway surfing back in 2013 gave an interview to the New York Post explaining why TikTok users shouldn't be trying the now-viral stunt.
- The beloved indoor public pool at the Flushing Meadows Corona Aquatic Center has temporarily reopened.
- This year's increase in dead whales washing up on local beaches may be partly due to collisions with cargo ships, which have gotten bigger and sail more frequently in local harbors due to the popularity of online shopping.
- Hell Gate spent a day with a coyote tracker in the Bronx looking for the wild canines, which have thrived in New York City since showing up about two decades ago.
- Danny Fitzgerald, the sexagenarian real estate flipper who's famous for renting "hype houses" to celebrities and social media influencers, is suing Lil Nas X and Zedd for trashing one of his houses.
- Three Rust crew members who were in the room when Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the film's cinematographer are suing Baldwin, saying they now struggle with anxiety and PTSD from the affair. (They also accuse Baldwin of not paying attention during weapons training.)
- Antonio Tiberi, a 21-year-old Italian professional cyclist who lives in the landlocked tax haven of San Marino, has been fined 4,000 Euros for fatally shooting a cat with an air rifle. The animal had belonged to the former head of state of San Marino.
- Six sneakers that Michael Jordan wore during separate NBA Championship games are going up for auction, and could fetch up to $100 million.
- King Charles is having a really tough time booking a pop star to perform at his inauguration.
