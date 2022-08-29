Can you believe this is the last Monday in August? Does this mean extremely humid Mondays are ending soon? Only time will tell.
Programming note: Extra Extra is on hiatus this week because the brains behind it is on a well-deserved vacation. Here are some links:
- We all know NYC’s rent situation is… not great. In fact it’s so expensive to rent right now, that even if President Joe Biden canceled $10,000 of your student loan debt, that only covers one month’s rent for an average-priced two bedroom in the city.
- The New York Times looked into the viability of the Penn Station makeover, drawing comparisons to the years-long Hudson Yards project, which so far has failed to meet its ambitious expectations.
- “In New York City, nobody finishes a cup of coffee”: One of many learnings for those who attend the Department of Sanitation’s Ronald F. DiCarlo Training Academy (aka “trash school”).
- Is “quiet quitting” really just doing your job in a normal, healthy way?
- Yesterday, a woman fell into the cellar of a Bronx apartment building after the floor abruptly collapsed.
- Answering the age-old question: why aren't subway stations air-conditioned?
- "It's mine" "No it's mine" "No it's yours" "You must take this" – This cat video and also every convo I have with my roommate:
August 29, 2022