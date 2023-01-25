Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where COVID testing lines are over and croissant lines have resumed. Here's what else is happening:
- The commissioner of New York City's Department of Correction has been pushing for a ban on paper mail on the grounds that it enables fentanyl smuggling — and the correction officers' union claims a member was recently hospitalized after touching fentanyl-soaked mail — but Hell Gate interviewed medical experts at Columbia and Rutgers who said it's nearly impossible for someone to get high or overdose from fentanyl by touching it or breathing it in.
- George Santos has filed updated campaign finance reports un-checking the boxes where he previously indicated that he'd given a total of $625,000 of his own money to his campaign — but he didn't say where the money, if it ever existed, actually came from.
- An NYPD officer who wore two pro-Trump patches on her uniform during a Black Lives Matter rally in 2021 is suing to try to reverse her punishment of 40 days' worth of docked pay, claiming the disciplinary process was biased against her.
- Here's an impressive clip of New York Islanders center Brock Nelson pulling out his own damaged tooth during a game on Monday night.
- The Doomsday Clock has ticked slightly closer to Doom.
- Senators in the Ticketmaster antitrust hearing really couldn't help themselves from making dumb Taylor Swift lyric references.
- Joyce Carol Oates really can't help herself from tweeting criticisms of The Fabelmans.
- It's 2023 and toy commercials are still falling neatly along the monsters-are-for-boys, cosmetics-are-for-girls divide.
- "If I’m honest, I think my childless friends think I’m stupid for having a kid, while my mom acquaintances are jealous of my appearance and judge my choices.": Here's what Slate's "Care and Feeding" advice columnist has to say to the tatted-up mom who's having a tough time making mom friends.
- We're living in the golden age of "shoppy shops," the little boutiques that sell olive oil and sardines and other Instagram-to-table provisions.
