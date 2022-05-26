Good Thursday morning in New York City, where you've got options if you're in need of a tattoo. Here's what else is happening:
- Gun violence has surpassed car crashes as the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 1 and 19.
- The MTA said yesterday that while subway ridership remains suppressed in Midtown and more affluent parts of the city, working class outer-borough neighborhoods are seeing ridership numbers around 90% of pre-pandemic levels.
- Tom Kean Jr., the son of former New Jersey Republican Gov. Tom Kean, is running in the Republican primary in the state's 7th Congressional District, and he's refusing to debate his opponents or even talk to the press out of an apparent hope that if he keeps his mouth shut and avoids any gaffes, affluent suburbanites in his swing district will vote for him out of plain frustration with gas prices and a struggling stock market.
- The nonprofit group The Language Conservancy has received a grant to teach Indigenous New Yorkers the Lakota language, even though the Tribal Council of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe voted to ban The Language Conservancy from teaching Lakota, arguing that the group doesn't teach it in a culturally sensitive way.
- The New York Post reports that a young couple with "European accents" tried and somehow failed to steal a Basquiat painting from a Chelsea gallery earlier this month.
- The Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga collection that was supposed to come out on Wednesday has been pushed to Friday because of the mass shooting in Texas.
- George P. Bush lost his bid for Texas attorney general, despite the fact that he was running against incumbent Ken Paxton, "the most frequently indicted and investigated elected official in the state."
- A self-published romance novelist from Oregon who wrote an essay in 2011 titled "How to Murder Your Husband" has been found guilty of murdering her husband.
- People are confused (among other reactions) by a Kim Kardashian ad for Beyond Meat wherein she does a lot of chewing but doesn't appear to eat any of the non-meat.
- And finally, dexterous otter:
