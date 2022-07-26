Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where a subway series is about to go down. Here's what else is happening:
- Today and tomorrow, health department trucks will be going around Queens and Staten Island spraying pesticides to kill adult mosquitoes.
- Gov. Kathy Hochul is pledging to turn a former jail in Chelsea into 60 units of housing for formerly homeless people as part of her Penn Station/Midtown redevelopment project.
- New data from Street Easy suggests that Manhattan's booming vacancy rate is largely the result of people getting priced out of apartments that they rented at COVID-induced discount rates in 2020 and 2021.
- NPR has a detailed piece about allegations of toxic and discriminatory behavior at The Q, a prominent LGBTQ nightclub in Manhattan.
- Inflation and competition from freestanding ice cream shops are making it tough for New York City's ice cream trucks to survive.
- Jared Kushner wrote in a new memoir that he had thyroid cancer while working as a White House adviser in 2019.
- Uber is now offering Tesla rides. It's also offering instructions on how to open Teslas' weird doors.
- Flights are expected to get cheaper this fall.
- Researchers at Oxford University have determined that chewing with your mouth open makes food taste better because the aroma gets a chance to waft from your chompers to your nose.
- Pulp is doing a reunion tour next year.
- J. Crew is making big pants again.
