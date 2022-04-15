Good Good Friday morning in New York City, where most of us prefer the Yankees. Here's what else is happening:
- The Daily News has a detailed timeline of what the alleged subway shooter did between the time he left the bloody train car and the moment he was arrested. (Stayed at a hostel in Chelsea, had lunch at Katz's, stared into space at Dimes, reported himself to the cops, and charged his phone.)
- A state agency on Thursday approved two transmission lines — one coming from Canada, the other from Delaware County, New York — that'll carry loads of renewably-sourced electricity to New York City.
- Midtown Schmidtown, the economic recovery is looking good in places like Flushing and Crown Heights because residents aren't commuting into Manhattan every day.
- The bird flu that's plaguing the country's avian population has now infected our bald eagles.
- Charlie Rose did his first interview since being fired five years ago by CBS and PBS for sexual harassment, posting his chat with Warren Buffett on his personal website.
- If you're looking to make "being hot" your hobby, there's a subreddit for you.
- It's a big weekend ahead for British people who are practicing Christians and soccer fans.
- The late Gilbert Gottfried, who was one of the most beloved (and comparatively affordable) celebrities on Cameo, made more than $2 million recording messages for people.
- New perfume trend: food smells.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, water aerobics:
Oh to be a happy little dog having the time of their life in a public fountain. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/SFPDCUMaAs— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) April 12, 2022