Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Howard Stern is exhausted after his first night out in two and a half years. Here's what else is happening:
- A new bill in the City Council would deputize all civilians to submit photos of drivers parked in bike lanes, bus lanes and crosswalks, and if the Department of Transportation can substantiate the tip, the narc would get 25% of the offender's $175 ticket.
- The MTA bus drivers' union is criticizing the pilot program that allows people to keep strollers open on city buses, saying that it's only a matter of time before the rule change starts a fight that ends with a bus driver getting assaulted.
- The Long Island Rail Road has finally finished construction on a 10-mile, $2.5 billion third track that'll run from Floral Park to Hicksville and speed up service by eliminating congestion and delays.
- Colin Jost has renamed his decommissioned Staten Island Ferry (and soon-to-be performance venue) the "Titanic 2."
- Business is booming at more than 100 cannabis dispensaries that have already opened on tribal land across New York.
- The Four Seasons Hotel on Central Park South, which is owned by Beanie Babies founder Ty Warner, remains closed while Warner fights with the Four Seasons corporation over the high cost of running the place.
- Donald Trump is suing CNN for $475 million, accusing the cable news network of libel for allegedly calling him a "Russian lackey" and "Hitler."
- Time's Up, the organization that raised millions of dollars among Hollywood superstars in the wake of Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo scandal, has all but dissolved, with former staffers complaining that the group was too obsessed with "proximity to power" and partly tanked itself through its association with Andrew Cuomo.
- More and more, Airbnb's software is automatically banning would-be vacationers who have "criminal" records for infractions like broken tail lights and having their dogs off leashes.
- Billy Eichner said straight people "in certain parts of the country" didn't show up to see his new movie Bros, which earned positive reviews but had a disappointing opening weekend at the box office.
- After Come From Away's final performance on Broadway last Sunday, Petrina Bromley, the lone castmember who's actually from Newfoundland, is returning from away.
