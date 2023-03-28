Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the Rangers have officially made the playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- Now that Penn Station renovations won't be funded by 10 adjacent skyscrapers, plan B appears to involve tearing down the Theater at MSG on 8th Avenue, putting in a new Penn Station entrance and two new train halls, and wrapping Madison Square Garden in glass to let some natural light in.
- Chinese "mom-and-pop" landlords have emerged as vocal opponents of the "Good Cause Eviction" bill in Albany, which they say would hurt their ability to evict tenants who don't pay rent.
- "You have to be fearless, because he will come back — and right at you. And that means you need to think about who’s got the skill to do that, and who’s got the guts to do that": Chris Christie is suggesting that he's the guy to beat Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary.
- Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other climate activists want the Mets to change the name of Citi Field because Citibank is America's second-largest fossil fuel financier.
- At this Staten Island Italian family's gender reveal party, everyone has an opinion.
- Bosses these days don't say "good job" enough.
- Penmanship is dying because people these days think so quickly, their writing hand can't keep up.
- White Lotus season 3 is headed to Thailand.
- Telfar is selling batches of clothing at pay-what-you-want prices.
