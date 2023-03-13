Good Monday morning in New York City, where the West Village newspaper wars got the New Yorker treatment. Here's what else is happening:
- Political donors told the Daily Beast that Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is fundraising — and doing so successfully — by warning her supporters that Andrew Cuomo is going to challenge her over her Senate seat.
- A fire on Saturday severely damaged the historic Camden, New Jersey house where Matin Luther King Jr. lived while he was attending seminary in nearby Chester, Pennsylvania.
- Students at the King's College, a small Christian university in Manhattan, recently received eviction notices at their dorms inside a luxury apartment building in Downtown Brooklyn after the school failed to pay rent on time. (The college, which is facing major financial problems, also recently stopped offering free Chick-fil-A at weekly Bible readings.)
- A former Simon & Schuster employee has pleaded guilty in New York to stealing more than 1,000 pre-publication manuscripts from writers including Sally Rooney, Margaret Atwood and Ian McEwan, saying he never intended to leak them and simply wanted to "cherish" them.
- April 15th: That's the date they're imploding the famed Nabisco cookie factory off Route 208 in New Jersey.
- The Oscars last night brought big wins for the mommies (?).
- Middle managers, we see you and we appreciate you.
