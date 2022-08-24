Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Chelsea Manning has returned to DJing. Here's what else is happening:
- Last Friday evening, dozens of NYPD officers abruptly cleared out Washington Square Park, ejecting several homeless people and arresting one member of a mutual aid group who was setting up a workshop to teach people how to defend against encampment sweeps.
- Newark public schools will be requiring face masks when class resumes next month because a teacher shortage means classrooms will be extremely crowded.
- Boston's own Bill de Blasio will be going to Harvard this fall as a teaching fellow, giving a public health course about his response to the pandemic.
- A record number of 19-to-30-year-olds smoke weed or take hallucinogens, according to the National Institutes of Health.
- The Yankees swept the Mets in a two-game series this week.
- It looks like Fat Joe had a very fun 52nd birthday party at a Times Square steakhouse the other night.
- Today marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union, and the country is celebrating by holding a massive rave over in Lithuania.
- San Francisco commissioned a trio of stylish and very expensive trash cans that aren't actually great at holding trash.
- Scientists have discovered that spending time by a body of water is good for calming your nerves.
- Who is Andrew Tate? Doesn't matter!
- GQ has a good profile of John C. Reilly and his musician-model son, Leo Reilly.
- And finally, speedy sea lions:
