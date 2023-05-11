Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Parsons students look like this now. Here's what else is happening:
- A cemetery that's expected to be the nation's largest burial site exclusively for ultra-Orthodox Jews is under construction in Rockland County near the New York-New Jersey border, but locals are now trying to block the project or scale it back, arguing that it'll pollute groundwater that people use for drinking and cooking.
- Bill de Blasio is throwing himself a "de Blasio administration reunion"-themed 62nd birthday party at Greenwood Park in Brooklyn tonight.
- A 44-year-old Brooklyn man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for fatally shooting local rapper Mook Mula back in 2017.
- A French bulldog owner in New Jersey said someone stole his prized pup and is holding it for an $8,000 ransom.
- The prophesy of the Knicks game five victory was fulfilled last night.
- You don't have to wait in that line at the Supreme store anymore because the stuff is no longer selling out on day one.
- Scientists are working on a way to allow astronauts to hibernate in sealed cocoons so they can make it all the way to Mars without physically deteriorating.
- In other space news, it turns out this planet that's very far away, is shinier than we thought.
