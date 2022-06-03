Good Friday morning in New York City, where noisy helicopters could soon face fines. Here's what else is happening:
- Today marks the 100th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, about a fifth of which is now under Russian control.
- An NBC New York investigation into Department of Corrections absenteeism found that as pandemic risk levels went down in 2021, city jail workers were four times more likely to call out sick than during the same period in 2019.
- This is a distressing story about a Queens man who allegedly went on a monthlong harassment campaign against a local Chinese restaurant — beginning with tire slashings and verbal threats and culminating with the fatal shooting of a delivery worker — all because the restaurant didn't give him enough duck sauce with an order.
- "Although we have some differences, at least we both showed up," said Jumaane Williams last night during a gubernatorial primary debate with Tom Suozzi that Kathy Hochul did not participate in.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers — including Mayor Eric Adams, presumably — that cryptocurrency is unstable and people should think twice before investing in it.
- Mets star Francisco Lindor missed last night's game because he slammed his finger in a hotel door.
- "Biden aides aren't under any delusion that a presidential speech will change deeply entrenched and structural obstruction on Capitol Hill," reports Axios the morning after the president's speech calling for gun control laws.
- The Queen is sitting out today's Jubilee events because she doesn't feel good.
- Slacker culture is en vogue among Chinese zoomers who are disillusioned with their country's celebration of 12-hour-a-day, 6-days-a-week work.
- Should we be putting hots on our sandwiches?
