Good Thursday morning in New York City, where all three metro-area NHL teams have made the playoffs. Here's what else is happening:
- A notorious landlord who was staring down foreclosure on his mold-infested apartment property once used for Brooklyn College student housing went and hired the consulting firm run by Frank Carone, Mayor Eric Adams' right hand man — and then somehow secured a multimillion-dollar contract with New York City to use the building as a homeless shelter.
- Donald Trump is suing Michael Cohen in federal court for "spreading falsehoods" about him, a move seen as a likely-futile attempt by Trump to keep his former fixer from testifying against him in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case.
- The NYPD saved a coyote from drowning in the East River this week.
- Authorities in Newton, New Jersey have arrested a Virginia woman who had 38 dead cats and dogs inside her pick-up truck that she'd left outside the Sussex County Mall.
- New York City's new rat czar is going to have a hard time succeeding at her job if Mayor Eric Adams doesn't do something about getting trash inside closed bins instead of letting people continue to dump trash bags on the sidewalk.
- A Kentucky law will require the assault rifle used by the Louisville bank shooter to be resold at auction.
- Chris Tucker is back to being a movie star.
- Zoomers are ditching BeReal because if you follow the rules and immediately post a picture of yourself being real every day, the results are kind of boring.
- After racking up three speeding tickets, our man Adrian Chiles started driving slower — and he's loving it.
- Pop songs are shorter now.
