Good Friday morning in New York City, where it's almost time to hit the pool. Here's what else is happening:
- A group of NJ Transit train workers are suing the transit agency for negligence, saying it didn't do enough to protect them from assaults, spitting and gun threats from unruly passengers.
- Amazon has backed out of building a major cargo center at Newark Airport after pushback from unions and workers rights groups.
- Former Red Sox player Manny Ramirez stirred up trouble by recently saying that Derek Jeter would've been "just a regular player" had he not played for the Yankees.
- An Upper East Side restaurant that serves French fries cooked with Dom Perignon, French duck fat and a lot of truffles is bring back the $200 order — which makes it the world's most expensive fries — ahead of National French Fry Day, which is next week.
- Here's a tidy rundown of Boris Johnson's history of being a liar.
- Former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani was convicted yesterday on 12 counts of fraud and now faces up to 20 years in prison.
- The pizza situation in Iowa looks horrible.
- Before Seinfeld had George say "shrinkage," there was no word for shrinkage, and urologists use it to this day because it's a pretty accurate term.
- This Guardian headline, "I rescued a camel from quicksand," is sort of misleading because the Irish man telling the story saved the camel in the desert outside Dubai with the help of over a dozen Emirati men who did most of the work, but it's still a good story.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, got him!:
The most cat thing ever- 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/yK1bZxk3bi— Il Gatto Nero (@gattocciao) July 7, 2022