It's Monday morning in New York City, where at least someone is enjoying school lunch.
There were hundreds of reports of mice, roaches and filth flies in public and private school cafeterias during the 2022-23 school year, according to data analyzed by Patch. Despite the unsettling vermin sightings, the Department of Education told the outlet that no school cafeteria needed to be closed this year. That's reassuring.
Here's what else is happening:
- The heads of some local supermarket chains want the Department of Health to crack down on fruit vendors, arguing the stands are hurting their businesses while being able to skirt safety standards.
- Sales of the hottest toy on the market right now aren’t even being driven by kids. The Squishmallow fandom has a strong 18+ population.
- Uber’s e-bike replacement program is supposed to help get old e-bikes off of the street, but many delivery workers don’t even know about it.
- The e-bike replacement program is just one of the measures in place aimed at preventing harm caused by batteries, like when a fire erupted in a Chinatown e-bike repair shop last week, killing four people. The city also announced plans to install more than 100 safe charging and storing stations in public-housing complexes.
- A Queens man is making bank by issuing noise complaints for businesses playing loud music. Those business owners are fed up, telling NBC 4 that the civilian complaint system is being abused.
- You might be able to finally try Chrissy’s Pizza, a pie made inside of a Brooklyn apartment. The popular, always sold-out pizza place is moving to a new East Village home for an undetermined amount of time starting next month.
- Other pizza shops may soon face new carbon-cutting regulations on coal and wood-fired ovens from the NYC Department of Environmental Protection. The ovens are a major source of pollution, even if they do make tasty pizza.
- In other food news, experts are still trying to find the source of a food parasite that has recently affected up to 30 people in New York and more than 200 people across the country.
- And finally, a fawn is saved from a storm drain: