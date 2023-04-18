Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where people keep shattering digital advertising screens in subway stations. Here's what else is happening:
- Chick-fil-A's pop-up delivery worker rest stop on the Upper East Side has closed, leaving food delivery cyclists with zero designated places to rest and recharge their e-bike batteries.
- A 65-year-old man in upstate New York has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman who pulled into his driveway by mistake.
- In case you missed it, an FDNY guy landed some serious punches in this fight with an NYPD guy during the departments' annual charity hockey game last weekend.
- Jonathan Majors' talent management company has dropped him after he was charged with assault and harassment in Manhattan last month.
- Because of global warming, tick season starts earlier and lasts longer.
- Global warming is also making it harder for flight crews to detect bumpy conditions, which is making heavy turbulence more common.
- Rapper Meek Mill and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft are in together in Warsaw today for a march against antisemitism.
- "When you come to Auschwitz, remember you are at the site where over 1 million people were killed. Respect their memory. There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam than the site which symbolizes deportation of hundreds of thousands to their deaths.": The Auschwitz Museum wants visitors to stop taking pictures of themselves posing on the railroad tracks.
- TNT keeps airing ads for a show called "Dr. Pimple Popper" during the NBA playoffs and it's really killing the vibe.
