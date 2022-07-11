Good Monday morning in New York City, where Bill de Blasio is now walking the streets without NYPD bodyguards. Here's what else is happening:
- Marine scientists say the boom in shark sightings on Long Island is (partly) a good thing because it suggests that conservation efforts and the fight against overfishing have worked.
- A dead, 25-foot humpback whale was found lodged under a dock in the Jersey Shore town of North Wildwood yesterday.
- Ants that came to New York City from Europe via boat have begun infesting Manhattan apartments.
- In a new ESPN documentary, Derek Jeter insists it isn't true that he gave gift baskets — complete with signed memorabilia — to women he had sex with.
- A 23-year-old American tourist was injured after dropping his phone into a crater in Mount Vesuvius and then falling during his attempt to go in and get it. He and his family now face charges for trespassing (you're not allowed to climb to the top of the volcano).
- Before Mountain Dew was a glow-in-the-dark soda, it was simply the term for moonshine from the mountains of Tennessee and North Carolina, and the soft drink was created in the 1950s by a guy who wasn't satisfied with the available options for mixers.
- British scientists are making progress towards being able to deploy mass amounts of oral contraceptives for grey squirrels into the wild, which would kill off the invasive North American squirrel species that's been damaging woodlands in the U.K.
- On TikTok, you never know if something's just an ad.
- Three people were gored during a running of the bulls in Pamplona this morning.
- And finally, a few beach-goers were almost gored by these sea lions:
Sea lions fed up, chase beach goers off their turf in La Jolla, California. pic.twitter.com/tC7AvQrj0I— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 10, 2022