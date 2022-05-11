Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where a Bachelor has grown in Bushwick. Here's what else is happening:
- Democrats in Albany are trying to pass a law that would bar impeached or convicted ex-elected representatives from keeping their campaign funds, a move meant to stop Andrew Cuomo from using his $16 million war chest to run for office again.
- "Underground" cannabis sellers who have booming businesses via Instagram are ambivalent about getting into the legal weed market once permits become available in New York, mainly because it'll be expensive.
- NYCHA accidentally sent thousands of tenants letters that said their rental aid was ending.
- "It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly," said the CEO of Uber in an internal memo that basically admitted the company's business model doesn't work.
- Diddy is back from retirement with a new record label dedicated to "creating timeless R&B music."
- NYCFC fans are divided over whether it's an insult to have to play home games on a baseball field, or if playing at Yankee Stadium is, in fact, iconic and cool.
- Anna Wintour likes her Caprese salads without tomatoes?
- Even worse: Argentinians top their pizza with another pizza that's just a chickpea pancake.
- The experts' takeaway from the Johnny and Amber trial: We learned nothing, and nobody won.
- And finally, Mets rat:
"Oh my goodness, you dirty rat!" - Keith— SNY (@SNYtv) May 11, 2022
Gary could only laugh 😂🐭 pic.twitter.com/aoxOfZTl2D