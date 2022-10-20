Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Port Authority is testing out driverless buses. Here's what else is happening:
- The first episode of Andrew Cuomo's new podcast, "As a Matter of Fact ... with Andrew Cuomo," is out, featuring an interview with former Trump White House adviser Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci.
- Speaking of The Mooch, Liz Truss managed to stay in her job about four times longer than he, before resigning Thursday as the UK's prime minister.
- A battle over a partially-affordable housing complex is brewing in Astoria, with the mayor, the Queens borough president and the public advocate all supporting the Innovation QNS project — which would include 44% affordable units — while Astoria City Councilmember Julie Won is still opposing the complex, arguing that it'll drive up rents and displace people.
- The Times details the saga of Bonnano crime family associate Sylvester Zottola, who survived multiple assassination attempts before finally getting murdered in a McDonald's drive-thru by a hitman allegedly hired by his son.
- A low-ranking member of Mayor Adams' advance team was promptly fired this week after secret video recorded by the right-wing group Project Veritas showed him criticizing the mayor's strategy of putting asylum seekers in tents.
- Before the Brooklyn Nets' regular season opener last night, Kyrie Irving gave a speech from center court urging President Biden to bring Brittney Griner home.
- Sen. Chuck Schumer has joined a chorus of street safety advocates calling for changes on Long Island's deadliest roads for pedestrians.
- A new study out of Rockefeller University found that some people naturally have bacteria on their skin that makes them way more attractive to mosquitoes.
- Conor Kennedy, the son of Bobby Jr. and the former boyfriend of Taylor Swift, posted on Instagram that he semi-secretly went to fight in the Ukrainian army for a brief period of time.
- A former brothel in Texas that now hosts ghost-hunting tours may be the horniest haunted house in America.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, a frog on a fish: