Good Friday morning in New York City, where Sarah Jessica Parker has now joined her husband and Plaza Suite co-star Matthew Broderick in testing positive for COVID-19. Here's what else is happening:

  • An NYPD officer driving a police van fatally hit a man who was standing on the center median on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights yesterday.
  • The Times has a great piece about Tadao "Tony" Yoshida, the 77-year-old restauranteur behind East Village institutions Dojo and Angel's Share who transformed a section of the neighborhood into Little Tokyo, a designation that's crumbling after the pandemic took a major toll on his businesses.
  • "I’m just getting older, man," was not a confidence-inspiring thing for star Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole to say ahead of Opening Day, but here we are.
  • What do you do if you test positive for COVID at this stage in the game? NPR has a handy guide.
  • The Boston Marathon is banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in this year's race.
  • They might make a prequel to The Crown, covering Edward VII (1901-10), George V (1910-36), Edward VIII (1936), and George VI (1936-52).
  • Vice discovered that it's quite easy to buy a tiger, a slow loris, a pangolin, a wolf, and other illegal or endangered exotic animals on Facebook.
  • Stephan Jenkins clarified that he was not really the valedictorian of his graduating class at Berkeley.
  • Your boss is right, don't tweet.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
  • And finally, well well well: