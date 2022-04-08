Good Friday morning in New York City, where Sarah Jessica Parker has now joined her husband and Plaza Suite co-star Matthew Broderick in testing positive for COVID-19. Here's what else is happening:
- An NYPD officer driving a police van fatally hit a man who was standing on the center median on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights yesterday.
- The Times has a great piece about Tadao "Tony" Yoshida, the 77-year-old restauranteur behind East Village institutions Dojo and Angel's Share who transformed a section of the neighborhood into Little Tokyo, a designation that's crumbling after the pandemic took a major toll on his businesses.
- "I’m just getting older, man," was not a confidence-inspiring thing for star Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole to say ahead of Opening Day, but here we are.
- What do you do if you test positive for COVID at this stage in the game? NPR has a handy guide.
- The Boston Marathon is banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in this year's race.
- They might make a prequel to The Crown, covering Edward VII (1901-10), George V (1910-36), Edward VIII (1936), and George VI (1936-52).
- Vice discovered that it's quite easy to buy a tiger, a slow loris, a pangolin, a wolf, and other illegal or endangered exotic animals on Facebook.
- Stephan Jenkins clarified that he was not really the valedictorian of his graduating class at Berkeley.
- Your boss is right, don't tweet.
- And finally, well well well:
It's cute if you touch the cat! pic.twitter.com/Qyw7eRzWAh— translated cats (@TranslatedCats) April 4, 2022