Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the Yankees keep losing. Here's what else is happening:
- A ProPublica reporter wrote a detailed piece about how to hunt for an apartment like an investigative journalist to ensure that you don't get scammed into living in an overpriced unit with a raccoon infestation.
- Three mail carriers from Queens have been arrested in a fraud scheme that involved filing pandemic unemployment benefit requests on behalf of residents who lived on their routes and then stealing the checks, which added up to $3 million in payouts.
- Who knew: Western New Jersey hosts the country's longest-running weekly rodeo.
- This New York magazine story indicates that Ivana Trump might've died by drunkenly falling down the stairs in her townhouse, but what really did her in was the 2021 death of her final ex-husband, the Italian playboy Rossano Rubicondi.
- Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty this week to illegally getting paid "under the table."
- A metal chunk of a plane fell from the sky in Maine and landed just outside the state's Capitol building, narrowly missing a police officer.
- It seems that going into the office once a week is the most popular move for people who have the option.
- Alanis Morissette is being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
- Melissa Etheridge is doing a 12-night off-Broadway stint in October.
- Clean your water/air conditioning/vacuum/car/et al filters.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, good pet:
Dog petting the cat.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Fil555AU19— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 16, 2022