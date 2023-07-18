Good Tuesday morning in New York City where car lovers are looking to open an auto museum in Manhattan.
A retired Volkswagen executive is leading the search for a location in the city to put a 200,000 square foot auto museum, but more cars in this city is probably the last thing some people want.
Here’s what else is happening:
- House Democrats moved to formally censure Rep. George Santos Monday for lying to voters on numerous occasions about his life story. It's a measure not likely to pass, but rather a tactic to continue to apply pressure on Republican leaders who have faithfully stood by Santos.
- The Adams administration wants to build a temporary, 34,000-seat cricket stadium in Van Cortlandt Park to host matches next June in the 2024 T20 World Cup held by the International Cricket Council, The City reported.
- The first injectable drug to protect children up to 2 years old from respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, was approved Monday by the Food and Drug Administration.
- Madonna fans, this one’s for you: The Roxy Cinema will kick off a month-long Madonna Film Series starting July 27, the day the Queen of Pop dropped her first album.
- With extreme weather events continuing to plague us, it’s no wonder we seem to be checking in on weather apps more often than we used to.
- Ever wonder where baseball players get the mud they use to get a better grip on their ball? Well, keep wondering. The “Mud Guy” is tight-lipped about his secret mud-sourcing location, but he will tell you about the process of harvesting it.
- The entrance to the Staten Island Zoo is getting a $15.6 million makeover with funds from the city, and is expected to open in 2025 or 2026.
- And finally, instant BFFs: