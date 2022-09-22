Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the Wall Street bull has been defaced by some Queen Elizabeth-hating teens. Here's what else is happening:
- Amy Cooper, a.k.a. the Central Park Karen who called the cops on a Black birder, lost her defamation lawsuit against her former employer, Franklin Templeton Investments, who fired her for being a racist.
- Just in time for stormy season, the city is failing to prune a bunch of dangerously overgrown trees because the company contracted to do the pruning is being sued for insurance fraud.
- Andy Byford is leaving his job as the head of London's subway system and moving back to the U.S. ... for reasons yet unknown.
- Moynihan Train Hall should have benches.
- Mayor Eric Adams said yesterday that he's interested in relocating Madison Square Garden in order to possibly add more housing around Penn Station.
- THE CITY has a long piece about cash advance firms, a sometimes-shady type of alternative lender, that have been threatening borrowers and simply taking money out of their bank accounts.
- New York City is a finalist, along with Chicago and Atlanta, to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
- Now 7 months in to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russia is suffering and recently had to call up 300,000 previously retired "reservists" to suit up and go fight.
- Catholics now outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland, the Dimes Square of the British Isles.
- Serial came out eight years ago, and no other narrative show has yet to be as significant. Instead, the art form of podcasting is just dominated by Joe Rogan and Call Her Daddy.
- And finally, time to hibernate:
Sleepy Seal.🌊🌿😴pic.twitter.com/2KuGR4Qaib— Cosmic Gaia (@CosmicGaiaX) September 18, 2022