Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Cyclone roller coaster in Coney Island is now 95 years old. Here's what else is happening:
- Climate change, among other factors, is causing an increase in New York's tick population — and the scary diseases that can result from bites.
- Mayor Eric Adams told the New York Post that he was "shocked at how bad this place is" when he first took office. Based on the interview, it seems he still thinks this place (New York City) is bad.
- The NYPD arrested an employee at a Staten Island supermarket where Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani was campaigning yesterday after the worker allegedly slapped the candidate's dad, Rudy Giuliani, in the back.
- The housing market in Manhattan is cooling down a little.
- Police in South Africa found 22 teenagers dead in a nightclub yesterday after they'd all attended a graduation party. Given that none of the victims had visible wounds, authorities are investigating a possible poisoning episode.
- NFT.NYC, the NFT conference in Times Square that billed itself as "the South by Southwest of NYC," is over.
- The market is generally tanking, but stocks in beer and soup companies are still looking good.
- Filming of the Lifetime movie about Gabby Petito's death is underway in Salt Lake City.
- It turns out that Sylvester Graham, the man who invented graham crackers in the 19th century, was a zealous Christian health nut who loathed white flour and definitely wouldn't have approved of s'mores.
- Alec Baldwin said he's interviewing Woody Allen on Instagram Live tomorrow morning and he has "ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts" about it.
- And finally, chaos:
My job is done, I'm outta here..🐈🐾🥛😂😅 pic.twitter.com/ni9LCxPo7j— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 27, 2022