Good Monday morning in New York City, where the tourism slogan now reads "WE ❤️ NYC." Here's what else is happening:
- So far, not a single New Yorker who got a license to open a weed shop through the Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund has a permanent store up and running — partly because their shops can't be near a school, a church or another potential site for a legal weed shop.
- A shopper is suing Amazon for allegedly failing to notify customers at the Amazon Go stores in New York City that the company was biometrically tracking them by "scanning the palms of some customers to identify them and by applying computer vision, deep learning algorithms, and sensor fusion that measure the shape and size of each customer's body to identify customers, track where they move in the stores, and determine what they have purchased."
- Queens state Assemblyman Clyde Vanel, who's an avid aviator in his spare time, survived an emergency landing on a Long Island beach last Friday after his tiny plane lost power in the air.
- Two New Jersey mom are suing their respective birthing hospitals accusing the staff of giving them drug tests without their knowledge, getting positive test results due to ingested poppy seed bagels, and then keeping their newborns in the NICU for days while suspecting the moms of possible abuse or neglect.
- It was a good run for the Fairleigh Dickinson University men's basketball team, which had the shortest average height of any D1 team. (They lost their second round March Madness game last night.)
- Mayor Eric Adams said he went "supportive dad mode" at his son Jordan Coleman's debut album release party at Asian fusion hotspot Sei Less last Friday.
- "Bruce may be indifferent to the situation because he looks out from the stage and sees a packed arena ... What he doesn’t see is a large number of fans outside the arena who can’t get in because they have been priced out due to the ticket-selling process." Bruce Springsteen fans are miffed they can't see their working class hero in concert.
- Dunkin' has discontinued the Dunkaccino, a.k.a. coffee mixed with hot chocolate.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, thicc seal: