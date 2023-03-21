Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where bad graphic design is only acceptable on weed bodega signs. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD said two empty cop cars were set on fire in the Flatiron District last night.
- In an effort to avoid dangerous police chases, the Old Westbury Police Department on Long Island is now using devices on the front of its squad cars that can shoot extremely sticky GPS trackers at vehicles it wants to follow.
- THE CITY caught up with Saheed Adebayo Aare — a Nigerian refugee they previously profiled in 2020 and 2021 when he was living in homeless shelters and then enduring a hellish commute to his job at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey — and discovered that he's now living in an accessible building (he uses a wheelchair) in the Bronx, working nearby and generally thriving.
- "Almost everyone here is going to Hell": The New Yorker stopped by a New York Young Republican Club party featuring Roger Stone, the Red Scare co-hosts and someone who works for George Santos.
- Basketball coach Rick Pitino and his long record of scandals are coming to St. John's.
- The world's largest ever mice eradication effort is going down on Marion Island, an uninhabited sub-Antarctic island in the Indian Ocean where non-native mice have spent the past few decades devouring seabird habitats — and the seabirds themselves.
- Comedian Andy Kaufman, who starred in the sitcom Taxi but also dabbled in pro (fake) wrestling, is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
- Inside sources told Page Six that an elderly person keeps pooping in the aisle of Broadway's Schubert Theater — including on a recent night when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in attendance.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, A+ posture: