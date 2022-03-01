Good morning, it's Fat Tuesday and the Mardi Gras bands are back. Here's what else is happening:
- " New Yorkers are going to come back and be part of the economy," Mayor Eric Adams said in a maybe optimistic outlook on the future of office work in the city.
- That said, people are trickling back in to Manhattan offices.
- The NYPD has finally arrested a suspect in the killing of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez, the Harlem drug lord-turned-informant who fled to Maine under witness protection but then came back to New York City last October and got shot in his car.
- There have been dozens of 311 complaints about a house in Broad Channel that's allegedly hosting really loud orgies among people in Halloween costumes.
- Russia's military has turned out to be "bad" at invading, but Vladimir Putin, who has access to nuclear weapons, is presumably sensitive about looking inept, so Washington is scratching its head over how to deescalate in a way that gives Putin "an off ramp."
- Maybe hockey star Alexander Ovechkin, a known fan and friend of Putin's, could convince the Russian president to back down?
- Meanwhile, Ukrainians are TikTokking through this.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, a strong hamster:
Never give up..🐹🪜💪 pic.twitter.com/7dQUCpU3NH— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) March 1, 2022