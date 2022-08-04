Good Thursday morning in New York City, where it's scorching. Here's what else is happening:
- The Times has a thorough piece on the Brooklyn identity thief-turned-bishop who was allegedly robbed of a bunch of jewelry last month.
- The driver who killed Nicki Minaj's dad in a hit-and-run on Long Island was sentenced yesterday to one year in prison.
- A construction boom truck that was being used to build a school in Sunset Park collapsed yesterday and took out a chunk of a church's facade. Nobody was reported injured.
- A foul ball hit by Aaron Judge at Yankee Stadium whacked a guy named Paulie Gee in the head and sent him to the E.R., and Mr. Gee would now like Judge to autograph the ball.
- Lincoln Center recently held a mass vow-renewal event, and New York magazine was there to photograph the hundreds of couples who took advantage.
- Less than a year after Tinder hired its first female CEO and started promoting its effort to make the app more women-friendly, said CEO is leaving.
- From New York City to Rome to Southern China, people all over the world love tossing bikes in rivers.
- A 58-year-old Florida woman was arrested last weekend for drunkenly driving a golf cart on I-95 with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's in her hand.
- Queen Elizabeth doesn't see the appeal of hanging out in the kitchen.
- Season 2 of The White Lotus is coming out in October and will star the great Jennifer Coolidge.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, sneaky ramp alert:
Whoops.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/aNrcJGhjIs— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 4, 2022