Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where voters are trickling into polling places to cast ballots in the gubernatorial and Assembly primaries. Here's what else is happening:

  • Five people were hospitalized after an alleged drag race on the Belt Parkway in the middle of the night on Sunday led to a four-car pileup.
  • The wait-30-minutes-to-digest rule does not apply to the food crawl swimmers of Coney Island.
  • Facebook is removing posts and even banning some users who share that they're mailing abortion pills in the U.S.
  • Both supply chain issues and extreme draught conditions that have raised wildfire concerns are causing cities across the U.S. to cancel 4th of July firework shows.
  • Once again, exactly zero people finished this year's Barkley Marathon, the 100-mile endurance race in Tennessee that involves crossing treacherous sections with names like "Little Hell" and "Testicle Spectacle."
  • After temporarily banning house parties at rental properties because of the pandemic, Airbnb has decided to make its house party ban permanent.
  • The iPhone is now 15 years old.
  • Charlamagne Tha God is hosting a podcast festival in Brooklyn later this summer that'll features podcast tapings highlighting Black voices.
  • Here's the 15-minute masterpiece from Jomboy about the dumb feud between the Seattle Mariners and Anaheim Angels that resulted in a massive brawl a couple days ago.
