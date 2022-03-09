Good morning, it's Wednesday in New York City, and we're about to get snowed on. Here's what else is happening:
- A Department of Corrections oversight panelist accused the head of the department of a cover-up after two violent beatings of Rikers Island inmates — one of which left a man in a coma — were misreported, with one not making it into city records at all.
- A bipartisan group of House members from New York, most of whom represent dairy-producing districts upstate, are urging Mayor Eric Adams not to ban chocolate milk in city schools.
- "Thank God I'm in the roofing business," said a Bay Ridge homeowner who had a tree fall on his roof during a wind storm earlier this week.
- Charles Entenmann, the grandson of the Long Island baked goods scion and a known philanthropist in the area, has died at the age of 92.
- McDonald's is closing all 847 of its restaurant locations in Russia.
- They found Endurance, an explorer's ship that was crushed by ice in Antarctic waters and sank 10,000 feet below the sea back in 1915, and it's still in pretty good condition.
- Weightlifting: It's for everyone!
- The new celebrity trend is getting briefly separated from your spouse but then getting back together without actually getting divorced.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, jammin:
Metal Bird pic.twitter.com/SanEI5qW83— Anthemics (@Anthemics) March 2, 2022