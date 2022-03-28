Good Monday morning in New York City, where a heroic MTA worker just stomped out a fire on a southbound A train. Here's what else is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams last night tweeted out a video of a woman and her baby being robbed at gunpoint with the note, "And a small group of people in this city are asking why we put an anti-gun unit in place."
- The mass transit masking mandate remains in effect, but new MTA data indicates that 17% of subway riders have stopped wearing masks, and another 13% of riders are wearing them incorrectly.
- For a convoluted variety of reasons, a New York law meant to help nonprofits convert vacant hotels into housing for the homeless has gone nowhere.
- "We did not sign up to live in gilded cages": The Times details a mysterious, chronic elevator problem at a lower Manhattan luxury high-rise that has forced hundreds of residents, some of whom are disabled, to either climb 40 flights of stairs or simply stay in their units and miss appointments.
- With everything that happened at last night's Oscars, they forgot to do an in memoriam for Bob Saget.
- Congrats to the Canadian men's soccer team for making their first World Cup since 1986.
- Everybody's ordering Long Island iced teas now, which is at least a little easier on bartenders than the espresso martini.
- Here's your extremely long New York magazine profile of Adam Tooze, the Columbia economic historian who's gathered a following of so-called Tooze Boys by constantly appearing on podcasts to explain everything.
