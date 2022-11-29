Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where police just seized "$10 million" in counterfeit purses from Canal Street sellers. Here's what else is happening:
- "Back home in New York City we consider Jerusalem to be the sixth borough": New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a likely candidate to succeed Nancy Pelosi as the Democrats' next leader in the House of Representatives, is the favorite among pro-Israel groups.
- A Qatari official told Piers Morgan that between 400 and 500 migrant workers died as a result of their work preparing for the World Cup.
- The Times profiled Christopher Massimine, who was once and up-and-coming producer in New York's theater world before suffering the effects of his compulsive lying, which is likely a form of mental illness.
- The Gotham Awards (?) were last night, and Adam Sandler gave a hilarious speech "written" by his teenage daughters in acceptance of a lifetime achievement award.
- Fishtopher, the big sad-eyed cat who was living at a New Jersey adoption center, has found a new owner after his ad went viral.
- The World Health Organization is changing the name of monkeypox to "Mpox" to avoid stigmatizing the illness and those infected with it.
- Texting yourself notes and reminders is one way to manage your life.
- Cycling through Irish peat bogs looks like a cozy activity.
