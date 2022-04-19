Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the luxury condos keep deteriorating. Here's what else is happening:
- The International Brotherhood of Trade Unions, a group that's previously faced allegations of mafia involvement, is trying to get Amazon workers at a New Jersey facility to join.
- It appears that former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin's lawyers will argue that their client is not guilty of bribery because he only received campaign contributions, not "personal benefits" like cash or expensive watches.
- Happy 25-year anniversary to the group Figure Skating in Harlem.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that NJ Transit is dropping its mask mandates on trains and buses.
- Four major airlines are also dropping their mask mandates after a federal judge in Florida ruled against the Biden administration's rule requiring masking on mass transit.
- There are now zero countries on the CDC's COVID-19 "do not travel" list.
- Rachel Cusk went to Greece.
- Julia Roberts said she took a 20-year break from making rom-coms because none of the scripts she read were good enough.
- The Wisconsin house-flipper whose Zillow listing went viral because of the cute "Welcome to POUNDTOWN" decorative sign in the bedroom knew exactly what she was doing.
- French President Emmanuel Macron has a hairy chest, and people seem to approve.
- And finally, The Masters:
A bird discovers golf balls can bounce. Now it cannot stop playing.𓅦🎱⛳😍😅 pic.twitter.com/ixRD05QmvV— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 16, 2022