Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Yankees players don't get free WiFi on the team plane. Here's what else is happening:
- NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell last year declined to discipline police officers in more than 400 of the 754 cases of alleged officer misconduct flagged for her by the Civilian Complaint Review Board.
- New York City has begun construction on a $1.6 billion project to build a park alongside the Gowanus Canal and install giant sewage containers for catching dirty runoff before it enters the waterway.
- There's a new Oonee pod for free bike parking by the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
- A new City Council bill to ban elephant captivity would force the Bronx Zoo to forfeit custody of its two elephants, Happy and Patty, and release them to a "sanctuary."
- According to a forthcoming study out of Rutgers, an estimated 13% of New Jersey residents now have "a gambling problem," an issue driven largely by the introduction of mobile sports betting.
- A Palisades house Bill Murray lived in back in the '80s is now up for sale for $2 million.
- The French bulldog is now the most popular dog breed in America.
- Disney+ is canceling the Willow TV show after one acclaimed-but-not-widely-viewed season.
