Good Friday morning in New York City, where film projectionists are still employed. Here's what else is happening:
- Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is campaigning hard in Hasidic neighborhoods in Brooklyn to try to drum up enough support to somehow upset Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming gubernatorial election.
- The Brooklyn Democratic Party held a chaotic meeting earlier this week that was supposed to start at 7 p.m., didn't start until 10, and then ended an hour-and-a-half later — before anything meaningful was achieved — because the lights in the venue went out.
- A pandemic-era record 3.8 million people rode the subway on Wednesday.
- The NYPD ordered the Rolling Loud festival to drop a handful of drill rappers from the bill for this weekend's festivities at Citi Field.
- Outfield seats at Yankee Stadium are selling for upwards of $500 now that Aaron Judge is chasing the home run record.
- There's a good chance Joan Didion would've found her own memorial service kind of sentimental and gauche.
- Given the explosion in popularity of absentee voting and early voting, politicians are rightly emphasizing "voting season" rather than Election Day.
- Hillary Mantel, the author of Wolf Hall, died of a stroke yesterday at the age of 70.
- More and more, American women are carrying concealed firearms when they go out for a jog.
- Click (2006), one of Adam Sandler's lesser movies, is apparently a major tear-jerker for men.
- Contrary to a popular conspiracy theory, The Simpsons did not predict the date of Queen Elizabeth's death.
- The conspiracy theorists were correct that Johnny Depp is dating his defamation trial lawyer.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, patient pup:
Dog feeding other animals pic.twitter.com/LE1UE7bjkY— 🇪🇬Omar (@Omar_pets0) September 20, 2022