- A 25-year-old who briefly worked as a staffer for Rep. George Santos is accusing the congressman of sexual harassment after Santos allegedly invited him to karaoke and then grabbed his groin.
- An 82-year-old Long Island woman who was pronounced dead at her nursing home on Saturday was brought to a funeral home and then started breathing a couple hours later. (She was then rushed to a local hospital, where her current condition has not been made public.)
- Ukrainian New Yorkers rallied in Times Square yesterday to protest Russia's attacks on animals in Ukraine.
- The task force meant to help Rikers Island carry out its legally-mandated transition from a jail complex to a green energy hub has not met since last summer, leading some critics to accuse Mayor Eric Adams of not taking the issue seriously.
- With permanent outdoor dining legislation stalled for a year, Streetsblog reached out to all 51 New York City Council members with questions about what they'd like the program to look like, and only nine people responded.
- The Asian American population in East Harlem has spiked in recent years, driven largely by the number of Asian families and seniors who've gotten off waitlists for public housing units.
- Backstreets, a long-running Bruce Springsteen fanzine, is shutting down after 43 years, with editors explaining that Ticketmaster price gouging has ruined the ability of blue-collar Springsteen fans to connect with their guy.
- "Obviously we’ve seen some things across the country that are shocking, that we hope and know will never be repeated in our jurisdiction ... But I think part of the reason why it won’t is because we embrace our history": At an unveiling of a red, green and yellow Black History Month-themed cop car, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez essentially said tragedies like the police killing of Tyre Nichols won't happen in Miami because of things like this cop car.
- Scientists at Auburn University are trying to insert special alligator genes into catfish to make them more resilient to diseases and thus easier to farm and stock in grocery stores.
- The Grammys forgot to include Aaron Carter during the "in memoriam" tribute last night.
- The drink aisle is full, we can stop inventing more probiotic sodas.
