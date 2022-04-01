Good Friday morning in New York City, where fruit costs too much. Here's what else is happening:
- Pizza also costs too much. The long New York City tradition of a subway ride costing the same as a slice of pizza has been thrown out of whack, with average slice prices now soaring over $3.
- Sea level rise is likely to make Broad Channel uninhabitable in about 30 years.
- New York City will close eight roadways on April 23rd in the return of "Car Free" Earth Day.
- A poll conducted for a company called Big Dog Strategies found that only 22% of New Yorkers approve of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to spend $850 million in taxpayer dollars ($600 million statewide and $250 million from Erie County) on a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
- Caitlyn Jenner has a deal with Fox News to become a regular on-air contributor.
- New science indicates that sleeping in a room with any artificial light — from a TV, or even an outside street lamp bleeding through — is bad for your health.
- Paul McCartney and his friends at PETA are urging Starbucks to stop charging extra for plant-based milks.
- Every drink is seltzer now.
- And finally, roadblock:
This stretch of road along the Housatonic River in Sharon, Connecticut, momentarily resembled rural Europe. I liked it. pic.twitter.com/tYxkjwcx9e— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) March 31, 2022