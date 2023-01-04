Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where paying for the JFK AirTrain remains a nightmare. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York Times has a solid rundown of what Mayor Eric Adams — who gave himself a "B+" for his first year — did and didn't achieve in 2022.
- The NYPD is under scrutiny after officers were seen on video escorting far-right Proud Boys members from an anti-Drag Queen Story Hour protest to a Queens subway station, even holding the emergency door open for them and letting them evade the fare.
- After achieving his dream of becoming a New York City landlord, Alex Rodriguez has put his 20-unit East Village rental building back on the market for $8 million.
- Rep. George Santos mostly sat by himself and made faces at his phone during his first day in Congress yesterday.
- They (Danny Meyer, et al) are trying to make Tacombi the next Shake Shack.
- An airline worker in Montgomery, Alabama, died last weekend after being "ingested into the engine" of a parked 70-passenger jet.
- Findommes, who make money from "paypigs" who get gratification from handing over their cash online, are concerned about a coming recession.
- Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off his tenure as a very-well-paid Saudi soccer star by expressing how happy he is to be playing in South Africa.
- Hershey's chocolate is needlessly gross.
- Voxtrot is back!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, stay alert out there: