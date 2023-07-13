It’s Thursday morning in New York City and I’m deciding on what I want to contribute to our local perpetual stew.
A stew has been cooking in Brooklyn for [checks notes] 34 days now. Ingredients continue to be added, with the stew’s founders throwing events every so often and inviting the public to bring something to add and enjoy a bowl. The next event is July 18.
Here’s what else is happening:
- Metal barriers used to corral people in Brooklyn Bridge Park will soon get a new look as nine artists have been chosen to design covers for them.
- Unlike other mediums, like music or books, many video games become obsolete as time goes on, or at least there's a lot more admin involved in trying to play them, causing a huge loss for the art form.
- Two construction workers were injured after they accidentally caused an explosion inside of a landmark building in Midtown while cutting open a box with an acetylene tank inside.
- After switching parking meter payments to apps, authorities of a New Jersey town issued more than a year’s worth of tickets in one month.
- The four babies of a slain swan who was killed and eaten by three teenagers on Memorial Day in an upstate New York town will be returned to their home pond to be with their father, Manny.
- Channeling Robin Hood, a man who robbed a Staten Island convenience store over the weekend told the cashier the money would be going back to the community.
- A NoHo art space once used by Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat will soon be home to Angelina Jolie’s new fashion endeavor and serve as a collaborative space for artists and other creative types.
- And finally, more celebrations of life: