Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where we're getting some German kebob chain franchises. Here's what else is happening:
- New Jersey state Sen. Samuel Thompson, a longtime Republican and vocal supporter of Donald Trump, is switching parties and running for reelection as a Democrat after local GOP leaders decided to support another candidate over 87-year-old Thompson.
- Comptroller Brad Lander's office said in a new report that New York City paid out $131 million in settlements last year for crashes involving municipally owned vehicles, including the NYPD's SUVs — and that crashes were concentrated in areas with higher poverty rates.
- While Gov. Hochul wants to increase New York's minimum wage to $16.39 by 2026 — and then tie increases to inflation — progressive state lawmakers say they want the wage to hit $21.25 by 2026, and to then be indexed to rises in labor productivity.
- Jujamcyn Theaters, an American owner of Broadway theaters, is trying to merge with the London-based Ambassador Theater Group to create a transcontinental theater empire.
- Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, an Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, has decided to ban kids because they make a mess and like to run around.
- Someone stole the catalytic converter out of an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile during a Super Bowl party in Las Vegas.
