- The NBC 4 I-Team discovered that the NYPD has increased arrests and tickets for filming cops with cellphones — a totally legal thing to do unless it "interferes" with law enforcement activity — at a far higher rate over the past year than apprehensions for other offenses.
- A 22-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested for fatally shooting four black bear cubs in Passaic County, this coming several weeks before the state plans to grant a short window for legal bear hunting. (Shooting bears under 75 lbs. would still be illegal under the bear hunting rules.)
- Right-to-repair advocates do not like the New York City Council bill that would ban the reuse of lithium ion e-bike batteries.
- New York State health inspectors found dead moths in a coffee storage area and crusty old food on a matcha stirrer during a recent inspection at the Starbucks Reserve shop in Chelsea.
- In other Starbucks news, more than a thousand unionized Starbucks workers across the country are striking today — Red Cup Day, when the chain gives out collectible holiday cups — to highlight staffing issues and other points of contention they're trying to bargain around.
- More and more, people are chartering cheap, illicit private jet flights that end in crashes.
- This $50, 40-ounce Stanley water bottle is apparently a hot status symbol among office workers who like to hydrate.
- Adrian Chiles, meanwhile, doesn't think drinking all that water is worth the trips to the bathroom. ("How on earth do the properly hydrated get anything done?")
- Handwritten thank you notes are in.
- Jenna Bush Hager doesn't wear underwear.
