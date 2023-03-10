Good Friday morning in New York City, where there's a new Notorious B.I.G. mural. Here's what else is happening:
- THE CITY pieced together footage from 36 video feeds to create a remarkable account of a case wherein a retired NYPD officer chased a group of teenagers and allegedly brandished a gun at them after they hit his security camera with a basketball. But after a 90-minute visit to a Brownsville precinct, where the retired cop got chummy with now-Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, he walked out free of consequences.
- A construction boom truck crashed onto a moving yellow cab in East Flatbush yesterday, but all four passengers — including a kid — survived, with only two people suffering minor injuries.
- With Phantom of the Opera coming to a close on Broadway next month, the 11 musicians who've been with the show since it opened 35 years ago are reflecting on what became an unexpectedly lucrative career as a pit orchestra member.
- For artists who don't score a Phantom-orchestra-like gig — there's no shame in having a "non-artistic" day job.
- A coyote who was spotted casually walking down a Queens sidewalk one morning earlier this week has been transported to an animal rehab center on Long Island, though the canine was reported in fine condition.
- The death count from the stampede at GloRilla's Rochester concert last weekend is now up to three.
- There's a shortage of Girl Scout cookies right now.
- In other cookie news, an 81-year-old man survived a week of being trapped in his car after a California snowstorm by munching on biscotti.
- Don't drink from the borg.
