It’s Thursday morning in New York City and I haven’t had a McDonald’s Grimace birthday meal yet.
Though I’m intrigued by the purple shake included in the promotion, I’m more interested in how McDonald’s randomly got everyone to obsess over the furry monster-looking character and proclaim him a queer icon. And it seems others are baffled too.
Here’s what else happening:
- Some dream of Broadway, others dream of the subway station. Musicians came from as far as Los Angeles to get a shot at being one of MTA’s authorized performers during the first audition in three years.
- Not great news for those of who still send snail mail: stamp prices are going up, as is the cost of sending a domestic postcard and a one-ounce international letter.
- Don’t mess with New Yorkers’ pizza. The city drafted new rules for wood-and coal-fired ovens earlier this week to minimize pollution which has led to everything from a protestor throwing pizza over the gates of City Hall to a new pizza alliance.
- CUNY is planning to offer hundreds of fully-online degree and certificate programs by 2030.
- Pete Davidson has reportedly checked himself into rehab for undisclosed reasons.
- No-shows are no problem for campsites but those lax rules around booking and not canceling are making it harder for people to find spaces.
- There are some people for whom a $4 million condo in the West Village is a steal (not me), but this deal comes with a caveat: you can’t actually live there.
